PM Gonsalves Dispelling Negative Talk Surrounding Buccama Bay Resort Re-Opening

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is dispelling what he describes as “negative talk” over the re-opening of the Buccama Bay Resort.

At a media conference held on Tuesday at cabinet room, Prime Minister Gonsalves said that there are “keyboard warriors” or “internet crazies” trying to cause confusion.

He explained that the resort, is in the process of bankruptcy and the necessary course of action is taking place within the law to facilitate the process.

The Prime Minister gave the assurance that the resort will be back in business by early 2018.