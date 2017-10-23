Man Drowns in Owia

Police are investigating the drowning of a man in the north windward community of Owia.

Reports are that 49-year old Denzil Lorraine, drowned on Saturday 23rd October, at the Owia Fisheries Complex.

According to police, the incident occurred sometime before 6pm.

Reports are that Lorraine reportedly went into the water around 5:30 pm on Saturday, where he encountered difficulties.

Persons reported seeing him in the water struggling and those who went to his assistance were unable to rescue him as he reportedly disappeared under water.

Loraine’s body has not been recovered up to news time.