Mckie Appeals For More Participation From Business Community in the National Nine Mornings Festival

With an expected increase in arrivals to SVG for the Christmas season, more must be done to get more participation of the business community in lighting up capital Kingstown

That’s according to Minister of Tourism Sports and Culture Cecil Mckie as he spoke at a meeting on Saturday at the Peace Memorial Hall, hosted by the National Nine Mornings Committee with various stakeholders in order to charter a way forward for the festival

Mckie stated that it is important to have Kingstown lit and beautified for the season, and gave some suggestions on companies that may want to get involved.

Mckie also suggested partnering with the St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (Vinlec) to get more home owners outfitting their dwellings with lights for the season.