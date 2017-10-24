Nine Mornings is a christian festival and the music being played at Nine Mornings’ events across the country should reflect this fact.

That’s according to Deputy Director of the National Nine Mornings Committee Lennox Bowman as he addressed Saturday’s meeting.

Bowman said over the years there has been a tendency for DJs to play anything other than Christmas music at these events adding that such practices does not aid in promoting the Nine Mornings Festival which is a Christian Christmas Festival

Bowman also encouraged communities taking part in the festival to ensure that the food on sale during their activities are local, thus providing visitors and returning nationals a taste of Vincentian culture

Bowman also took the opportunity to thank the business community for their continued support over the years and expressed a desire to continue to work with such entities and more to build the festival.