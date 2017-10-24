SVGCC Director Asking Educators to Find Ways of Tackling deficiency in Numeracy Skills Among Students Here

Director of the St. Vincent & the Grenadines Community College, Nigel Scott is calling on educators to come up with ways to tackle a deficiency in numeracy skills among students here.

Scott who is currently out of state, had his address read on Monday, by Deputy Director Eula Adams at the opening of a 3 day Math Conference being held here by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Organization of the American States, the Caribbean Examination Council, and the University of the West Indies.

In her remarks, Chief Education Officer Beverly Neptune questioned if learning has become too redundant to help children have fun while they learn.

Representative of the Organization of Caribbean States, International Teacher’s Education Network Maria de Leon commended the educators for being willing participants. She also outlined that the there is a web page where teachers can network and gain more knowledge.

Head of the Math Panel and Principal of the Barrouallie Secondary School, Kenneth Holder says teachers here need to be more creative in teaching Mathematics, and to make the subject matter, more practical for learning.

Holder was at the time delivering the feature address at the opening of a 3 day Math Conference.

Holder says teachers also need to be more contextual in their teaching noting that it is important for Mathematics to make sense to students.