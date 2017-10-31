Vincentians have a Patriotic Duty to Buy Local Produce, According to Camillo Gonsalves

Vincentians have a patriotic duty to buy local produce, a process which has a positive effect on the economy.

That’s according to Minister of Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves as he gave remarks at the opening of the inaugural Everything Vincy Expo where a number of local produce and products were on showcase.

Minister Gonsalves told the gathering that prior to the opening of the Argyle International Airport, businesses which relied on importing and exporting faced a number of challenges due to SVG’s limited capacity.

Gonsalves added that due to the opening of the Argyle International Airport there are increased opportunities to export and encouraged vincentians to be mindful of the standard and quality of goods they produce.

Highlighting the positive effects a buy local initiative can have, Minister Gonsalves said the government and Invest SVG stand committed to assist local producers.

The Economic Planning Minister also took the opportunity to remind local producers on the potential for business which exist on the regional market.