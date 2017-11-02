Health Care Professionals Continue to Push for Healthy Living to Prevent Cancer Burden

Health Care Professionals in SVG continue to push for healthy living as well as screening for early detection to prevent deaths and financial burden caused by Cancer.

This sentiment was expressed by the panelists on Magic 103.7’s Sunday Brunch program, where issues surrounding the cost of cancer treatment as well as campaign for early detection were emphasized.

Oncologist at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital Melissa Miguel made it clear that treatment for one form of Cancer may not work for another.

President of the SVG Medical Association Rosalind Ambrose, spoke on some constraints which prevent pharmacist from stocking up on certain medication use for the treatment of cancer.

Dr. Ambrose added that more must be done to promote healthy living, and regular screening to prevent and detect early stages of cancer.