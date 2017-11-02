National Health and Wellness Commission Important in Healthcare Development

The coming into being of a National Health and Wellness Commission is in fact an important moment in the development of healthcare here in SVG.

That’s the view of Health Minister Luke Browne, while speaking at Tuesday’s launching ceremony of the commission.

Giving an overview into the genesis of the commission, Senator Browne expressed gratitude to all members and stakeholders involved, noting that their work will board base but not restricted to Non Communicable Diseases or NCDs, as well as their approach in tackling these issues.

Emphasizing the fact that NCDs are the leading cause of mortality and morbidity in SVG, the minister deemed the prevention and control of NCDs to be a public health priority which requires urgent action.

Minister Browne further highlighted a few areas of concern that in his view should be assessed by the commission.