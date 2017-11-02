PM Gonsalves Calls for Closer Working Relationship with American Caribbean States

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has called for a closer working relationship with American Caribbean States (ACS) and other regional entities in combating challenges posed by natural disasters.

Prime Minister Gonsalves made this call while addressing the ACS inaugural excellence lecture held in Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday. According to Dr. Gonsalves, the ACS must work closely with entities particularly OECS, Caricom, Alba and specialised agencies such as CDEMA in order to streamline coordination of disaster preparedness.

Dr. Gonsalves urged member countries of the ACS to embrace the Sendai Framework for disaster risk reduction, which seeks to substantially reduce disaster risk and losses of lives and livelihoods.

The Prime Minister urged for the signing of a comprehensive memorandum of understanding between ACS and CDEMA noting that greater coordination is necessary. He said ACS must mainstream Climate Change in all functional activities of cooperation and coordination, while focusing on the protection, preservation, and sustainable development of the Caribbean Sea.