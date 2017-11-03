Where disorder goes unchecked crime abounds.

This was the opinion expressed in a recent essay written by Director of Planning Laura Anthony Browne in which she presented a unique approach in examining the causes of crime in SVG.

Queens Counsel Parnel Campbell on his Law and You television program on SVG-TV on Monday night examined Browne’s essay under the topic “a note of crime”.

On the issue of the cleanliness of capital Kingstown, Campbell illustrated Browne’s criticism on both the attitude of street vendors.

Campbell also highlighted Brown’s assertion that there is a link between the attitude of van drivers and conductors and the issue of crime.

Campbell also spoke on Brown’s opinion on the attitude of some public servants in SVG.