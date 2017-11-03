Gender Affairs Division to Commemorate 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence

The Gender Affairs Division within the Ministry of National Mobilisation and Social Development, etc. would be commemorating 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence from November 25 – December 10, 2017.

The theme for this year is “Orange the World: Unite to End Violence Against Women and Girls”.

A series of activities have been planned for the 16 day period that includes a media conference on November 27, 2017 from 9:00 am – 12:00 noon at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Conference Room.

The objectives of this activity according to the Gender Affairs Division are to: Declare start of the 16 days of activism; to Launch the protocols and procedures for Domestic Violence and to Introduce the National Commission on Gender-Based Violence