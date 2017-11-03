Government Announces Commencement of Work on Belmont Main Road

After some delays work has now commenced on the slope stabilization and road rehabilitation at Ginger Village, Belmont road.

Through funding from the European Union’s 11th European Development Fund B Envelope Disaster Response Grant, the government signed the contract with Dipcon Engineering Services Ltd on April 28, 2017 for some 3.8 million dollars

The grant is being implemented by the Ministry of Economic Planning, Sustainable Development, Industry, Information and Labour and managed by the World Bank through the Regional Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project.

Following the receipt of clearance from the World Bank in relation to social safeguards procedures, the work began with site possession on Monday, October 16, 2017.

According to the Ministry of Economic Planning, the work will include road realignment and rehabilitation, drains, retaining walls, installation of erosion control re-vegetation mats, and the re-establishment of the bus shed near the Ginger Village Road junction.