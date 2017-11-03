Students Receive EC$500 from Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines

In recognition of their hard work and academic achievements students who would have gained successful results in the 2017 CXC/CSEC, GCE/CAPE and Associate Degree examinations were rewarded with a $500.00 award compliments the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

At an annual ceremony held on Thursday, the students were urged to continue striving for excellence as they aim for even greater accomplishments.

Success for many students comes in the form of good grades, and according to Minister of Health Luke Browne his government is happy to be part of the reward process to provide the cash incentive to the students.

Browne however told the recipients at Thursday’s handing over ceremony that their journey has not yet ended.

Minister Browne further encouraged the students to think of how they can give back to their nation in the future.