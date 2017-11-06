NIS Deputy Director Encourages Persons to Plan for Retirement

In order to properly adjust to life after retirement one must adequately plan for this new phase in life.

That’s according to Deputy Executive Director at the National Insurance Services, Mineva Glasgow as she spoke at a workshop held at the NIS conference room on Thursday afternoon in commemoration of financial information month.

Glasgow encouraged persons who must face retirement to give back to their communities as well as to implement adequate planning for a smooth transition.

Glasgow added that whist financial preparedness is important one must also be psychologically prepared for the new phase of life.

The NIS Deputy Director also told those at the seminar that keeping active after retirement is of critical importance and highlighted areas where this can be achieved.