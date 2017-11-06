SVG Homicide Count 37 Following Shooting Incident in Gomea Area

SVG’s homicide count has risen to 37 after the shooting deaths of two men young Thursday night in the Gomea area.

According to reports, Emroy Holder 19 of Belair, Orlando Jackson 26 of Cane End, and Mendorra Simmons 21 also of Belair, were walking along the public road on their way from a popular hangout spot around 10pm when an unknown assailant approached them and began shooting.

The two young men, Holder and Jackson subsequently succumbed to their injuries, while Simmons sustained injuries to her left thigh and is a patient at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

Postmortem examinations are expected to be performed on the bodies.