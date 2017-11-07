Local Educator Calls for a Structured Approach to Address the Issue of Low Male Performance in Academics

A structured approach must be taken in order to address the issue of low male performance in the Education system.

That’s according to educator Curtis King, who was a panelist on Magic 103.7 Sunday Brunch program, discussing issues in relation to the educational performance of males in the country.

King who currently serves as principal of the St. Vincent Grammar School, said the current format through which instructions are given at schools, is not generally adaptive to the way males learn adding that this is an issue which requires urgent attention.

King added that male under performance can be adequately addressed and questioned why a structured approach is not being taken.

The educator said there are examples of males who do exceptionally well and that these examples must be examined as to why others are not performing at the same level.