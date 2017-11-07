RSVG Police Force Seeking Public Assistance in Apprehending Perpetrators of Burglaries in Questelles

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is carrying out investigations in connection with a series of burglaries which occurred in the Questelles District recently.

The Police are seeking the general public’s assistance in apprehending the perpetrator(s) who may be responsible for these series of burglaries in the Questelles District.

According to the police The perpetrator(s) have been breaking into furniture shops and have stolen several power tools and other items.

The police are advising anyone who know of such person(s) committing these crimes or if you are approached by anyone at anytime offering to sell these tools and other items which you suspect may have been stolen or unlawfully obtained, to contact the Questelles Police Station immediately at telephone number 456-1750 or the officer in charge Central Division at telephone number 457-2282 or 457-1211.