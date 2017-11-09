Modern Medical Complex to be Functional by January 2018

The modern medical complex is now expected to be functional by January 2018.

In parliament on Tuesday, Minister of Health and the Environment, Luke Browne said the facility which has merged with the Georgetown Clinic and Smart Hospital, is now 90% complete in functionality and some 95% in the building apparatus.

Minister Browne said, although the project which is some 10-years in the making, and costing some $22-million dollars, it will properly serve the people of this country.

The Health and Environment Minister thanked the Cuban government and the National Insurance Services among others who have contributed towards the building of the facility.