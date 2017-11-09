Parents of Students at Fairhall Government School to Participate in 10 Month Parent Education Programme

Parents of students attending the Fairhall Government School will for the next ten months participate in a Parent Education programme facilitated by the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment in collaboration with the Fairhall Government School.

The programme will seek to foster a closer community spirit; assist parents in developing proper communication skills with their children; foster positive relationships within the family; promote positive parenting practices and provide relevant guidance regarding child development and appropriate strategies for parenting children and young people

Participants of the programme are parents of children attending the Fairhall Government School.

Speaking at the launch, one of the programme coordinators, Angelene Andrews, said that the programme will provide a unique opportunity for parents to interact with each other and share ideas and concerns. She also noted that the programme will not be beneficial to only the parents, but can also have a positive impact on the community.

Also speaking at the launching ceremony was Chief Health Promotion Officer, Patsy Wyllie who commended the parents for their interest and encouraged them to continue to seek opportunities to improve themselves.