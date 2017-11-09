Revenue Up by $13 Million For The Year Thus Far

This country has experienced an increase of some 13 million dollars in total revenue and grants for the year thus far.

According to the fiscal turnout outlined in parliament on Tuesday by Deputy Prime Minister Sir Louis Straker, for September this year, compared to that of last year, the current revenue saw an increase of 13-million dollars.

Filling in for Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Dr. Ralph Gonsalves who was indisposed, Sir Louis said that the figures for the current balance is $3-million dollars compared to some $24-million dollars last year.

He however pointed out that a number of projects costing some $60-million dollars are yet to be included into the budget.