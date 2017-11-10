Banana Industry still Important to SVG Development

The banana industry still plays an important role to the development of SVG.

That’s according to Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar, as he responded to questions in parliament in relation to the return of shipments of bananas to the extra regional markets.

Minister Caesar said Winfresh will be examining the quality of fruit delivered from test shipments to the regional market to ensure that the requisite quality exists before shipments to the extra regional markets can begin.

The Agriculture Minister added that whilst stakeholders agree that more must be done by Winfresh to facilitate the return of shipments of bananas to the UK, He highlighted one area of concern which Winfresh has identified.

Minister Caesar pointed out that whilst SVG has been engaged in diversifying the agriculture sector, he recognized the importance of bananas to the growth of the economy.