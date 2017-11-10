Continuous Work in SVG’s Tourism Sector Bearing Fruit

Continuous work in the Tourism sector is bearing fruit as SVG has been generating new interest as a tourism destination.

That’s according to the Minister of Tourism, Cecil Mckie as he responded to a question in parliament on Tuesday in relation to the local tourism sector.

Minister Mckie stated that several initiatives were introduced which improved existing products and services.

The Tourism Minister also spoke of new and innovative products which he said have also played a role in increasing the attractiveness of SVG as a tourism destination.

Minister Mckie who is optimistic about a bright future for tourism here in SVG said the increase in tourist arrivals is as a result of work done by the ministry and not due to the damage done by hurricanes to neighboring islands.