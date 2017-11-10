First Batch of Skilled Relief Works off to BVI

The first batch of Vincentians to give of their service to the relief and rebuilding efforts of British Virgin Islands left the state on Thursday.

Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar, encouraged those in the batch to their best and make SVG proud.

Caesar said during the recruitment stage over 800 names of skilled workers were collected.

Caesar encouraged the workers to give of the best to assist in the rebuilding efforts in the BVI

The Agriculture Minister said there might also be the need to scout additional skilled workers to assist other hurricane ravaged islands.