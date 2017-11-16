PSU Not Pleased With Current Administration’s Treatment of Public Servants

President of the Public Service Union (PSU) Elroy Boucher, believes that public servants in this country “have not had a good period” under the current Unity Labour Party (ULP) administration.

Boucher who was speaking recently on the “PSU Speaks” program on NBC Radio, said the government has not been forthcoming on issues affecting workers in the nation.

The PSU head also expressed the need for public servants to report their grouse with the union and is adamant that a collective bargaining agreement is needed between government and workers.