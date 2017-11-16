RSVG Police Benefits from 2 Day Training Workshop

Several law enforcement officers and prosecutors here, were on Tuesday November 14th presented with certificates of participation after successfully completing a 2 day conspiracy building and case management workshop.

The initiative, which was funded by the British High Commission and hosted by the RSVG Police Force, is expected to help the participants better equipped to stay ahead of criminals in their attempts to become organized.

Speaking at the closing ceremony Acting Commissioner of Police Frankie Joseph expressed gratitude to the British High Commission and the facilitators for partnering with the RSVG Police Force on such a timely initiative.

ACP Joseph further urged the participants to work even closer together in tackling crime.

One of the facilitators at the workshop David Peacock, commended the participants for their willingness and commitment shown during the 2 day workshop