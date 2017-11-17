2018 Edition of the RBC Young Leaders Program Launches

As it continues to foster a solid perspective of leadership among secondary school students across SVG, the 2018 edition of the RBC Young Leaders Program was launched here on Thursday (November 16th).

Under the theme, “I am we: leading change in our community”, the program is expected to see more entries for the upcoming term, as many schools have re-entered.

Pointing out that the RBC Young Leaders Program continues to go through the process of change in keeping with the needs of the times, Representative of RBC, Amelia Lai, gave an overview of the program’s objective.

Sharing a few of her experiences as well as guidelines in managing the project, coordinating teacher at the Girls’ High School, Latoya John, outlined that the intrinsic benefits of the program far outweighs the rewards.

Senior Education Officer for Secondary School, Kay Martin-Jack expressed gratitude to RBC for their continued interest in the development of the nation.