Opposition Leader Urges ULP to Demit Office

With 31 homicides for the year thus far, the leadership of the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) on Thursday, called on the ruling Unity Labour Party (ULP), to demit office over what the party leaders has defined as, “Governmental Incompetence” to tackle crime in the country.

Head of CID Issues Warning to Criminals

Head of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Ruth Jacobs, said that the Royal St. Vincent & the Grenadines Police Force is taking a proactive approach in dealing with the crime situation in the country.

AIA Staff Receives Disaster Readiness Training

With air travel being a critical gateway to relief operations after natural disasters such as hurricanes, Chief Executive Officer of the Argyle International Airport (AIA), Hadley Bourne is emphasizing the need for staff to be efficient in their duties during such critical time.

