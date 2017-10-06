Adult Males Warned Against Sexual Relations With Children
Deputy Director of Marion House, Jeanie Ollivierre is making a strong appeal for adult males to refrain from having sexual relations with children.
National Day of Prayer Marks 10 Years Since Inception
Seeking to uplift the nation through prayer the Ministry of Education and Ecclesiastical Affairs in collaboration with the National Day of Prayer Committee (NDOP) hosted a national day of prayer here on Monday October 2nd.
ULP ‘Failed Miserably’ at Fighting Crime, Claims Eustace
Former opposition leader and member of parliament for East Kingstown, Arnhim Eustace said the ruling Unity Labour Party (ULP) has “failed miserably” at fighting crime in this country.
PM Gonsalves Refutes Claims Government Nonchalant About Recent Spate of Crime
Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has refuted claims by some that his government is taking nonchalant attitude with the recent spate of crime in the country.
SVGTV News Cast: September 29th, 2017
Police Investigating Accident and Shooting in Belmont Area
Police are investigating the fatal shooting of 42-year old Calvert Pierre of Kelborney and the fatal accident of 23-year old Alieke Gibson who fell off a moving truck
SVGTV News Cast: September 28th, 2017
Drone Operators Urged to Collaborate with the Director of Airports
Persons wishing to utilize drone technology are being encouraged to collaborate with the Director of Airports to ensure the safety of aircraft with in SVG’s airspace.
Leacock Says RSVG Police Force Must be More Practical in Tackling of Crime in this Country
Opposition member of parliament for Central Kingstown, St. Clair Leacock says the RSVG Police Force must be more practical in its analysis and tackling of crime in this country.
Opposition Leader Urges ULP to Demit Office
With 31 homicides for the year thus far, the leadership of the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) on Thursday, called on the ruling Unity Labour Party (ULP), to demit office over what the party leaders has defined as, “Governmental Incompetence” to tackle crime in the country.
Recent Spate of Gun Violence A Result of Persons’ Criminal Activities
Minister of Transport & Works Julian Francis is defending the Government’s input, in the fight against crime in this country.
Pan Against Crime to Hold Series of Concerts Leading Up to 10th Anniversary
The Pan Against Crime committee, in collaboration with the National Commission on Crime Prevention, and the RSVG Police Force, will stage a series of Pan Against Crime concerts, in a build up to its 10th anniversary, in February of 2018.
Police Investigating Death of Man Found in Lowmans Hill
The police here are carrying out investigations into the death of Michael Edwards, of Lowmans Hill.
Seventh-Day Adventist Church Issues Statement on Crime Situation
The Seventh-Day Adventist Church in a statement on the crime situation in the country, expressed alarm at what it says is the relative ease with which guns are available in communities and are often used to commit the most heinous crimes.
SVGTV News Cast: September 27th, 2017
SVGTV News Cast: September 26th, 2017
Head of CID Issues Warning to Criminals
Head of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Ruth Jacobs, said that the Royal St. Vincent & the Grenadines Police Force is taking a proactive approach in dealing with the crime situation in the country.
Persons in Abusive Situations Urged to Seek Help
Persons here living in abusive situations told they must not be afraid to seek help.
Vincentians Encouraged to Seek Healthier Lifestyles
Vincentians are being encouraged to seek a healthier lifestyle in order to avoid serious medical conditions such as Kidney Disease.
AIA Staff Receives Disaster Readiness Training
With air travel being a critical gateway to relief operations after natural disasters such as hurricanes, Chief Executive Officer of the Argyle International Airport (AIA), Hadley Bourne is emphasizing the need for staff to be efficient in their duties during such critical time.