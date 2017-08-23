Counterfeit Notes Warning

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) wishes to assure the public that the Eastern Caribbean (EC) currency remains stable and that the EC banknotes are protected by the various security features of the notes.

Deputy Director of the Currency Management Department, Rosbert Humphrey says the Royal Grenada Police Force recently retrieved three counterfeit $50 notes bearing serial number SR380132 and one $100 note bearing serial number VW033672. He however gives the assurance that there is no need for the public to be alarmed.

Humphrey says that, of the banknotes throughout the world, the EC notes are known to have the most security features. However, the ECCB urges the public to be vigilant, particularly during the times of festivities, when perpetrators tend to engage in the production and circulation of counterfeit notes. He added that there are officers in the police forces and commercial banks across the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) who are trained to identify counterfeit ec notes.

The public is reminded that it is an offence to be in possession of counterfeit EC notes. Individuals who are in possession of counterfeit notes or think they may have received such notes during their business transactions are asked to take them to the police criminal investigation department in their respective countries or to the ECCB agency office in their respective countries.