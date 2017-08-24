Guyana Amazon Warriors Defeat St. Lucia Stars by 7 Wickets

Vincentian Sunil Ambris made his first start of this year’s Caribbean Premier League for the struggling St. Lucia Stars last night but was unable to prevent a seven wicket defeat against the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Ambris batting in the middle order made 15 not out from 26 deliveries as the Stars crawled to 100 for 7 in 20 overs, Jessie Ryder top scored with 29.

Rashid Khan and Rayad Emrit notched two wickets a piece bowling for the Amazon Warriors who their playoff hopes alive with the victory.

In chase of the small target, Jason Mohammed struck 42 not out whilst Sohail Tanvir chipped in with a brisk 38 to lead Warriors to 101 for 3 in 14.4 overs.