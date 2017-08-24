RSVG Police Force Issue Warning on ‘King of Diamondz Entertainment Agency’

ROYAL ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES POLICE FORCE

ANTI-TRAFFICKING IN PERSONS UNIT (ATIPU)

“King of Diamondz Entertainment Agency”

The Anti-Trafficking in Persons Unit (ATIPU) of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is cautioning members of the general public (specifically young females) about responding to a “Job Opportunity” advert that is making the rounds on social media (especially facebook) purporting to offer work to interested persons in the field of “dancing” and “modelling”.

The name of the organization that is marketing this job offer is “King of Diamondz Entertainment Agency” which is purportedly headed by one “Christopher Thomas”.

The advert is specifically targeting young ladies to “dance and model” from the comfort of their homes online for a monthly starting salary of US 900.00.

The Anti-Trafficking in Persons Unit is advising everyone who may be tempted to respond to and or apply for the job positions that are being offered by King of Diamondz Entertainment Agency to be very circumspect and to carry out your own due diligence checks on the organization and its owner.

This seemingly lucrative job opportunity if taken, can very well turn out to be an experience that can negatively affect your well-being and character for the rest of your life.

Always remember “if something seems too good to be true, it probably is”. Be careful, be wise, be assertive; do not be deceived by “human traffickers” and or would be “exploiters”.

If you know of anyone who is a victim or potential victim of human trafficking, please contact the Anti -Trafficking in Persons Unit at telephone number 1784- 4561750/457-1211 or by email at [email protected]