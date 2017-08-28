RSVG Police Bandmaster Urges Parents to Pay Attention to the Music Their Children Listen

Parents here are being urged to pay close attention to the lyrics and overall music that their children listen to.

The call comes from bandmaster of the RSVG Police Band Daniel Hall during his address at the 9th annual police band summer program graduation ceremony last week.

Noting that music is used to portray various messages and ideas, Hall said parents have the responsibility to ensure that their children are being uplifted by the music they listen to.

With the aim of the summer program being to develop the minds of the participants through music and other creative areas, Hall further encouraged parents to continue to push their children to play a musical instrument.