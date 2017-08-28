Vincentians Encouraged to Continue Pressing the Government for Better Health Care Service

Leader of the opposition New Democratic Party Dr. Godwin Friday continues to push for better health care service here in SVG.

Last Friday, the opposition leader joined the picket line outside of the country’s main health facility-the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital where a few persons gathered with placards in hand expressing concern with the healthcare service

Calling in on the NDP’s Newtimes Radio Program Dr. Friday said the picket was a necessary activity and he believes that more persons should get on board, so as to make their demands for better healthcare service more pronounced.

Dr. Friday stressed further that the people elected the government to bring about change and development and that it is a task the NDP is fully ready to take on.

The NDP leader said health is a priority and must be treated as such by any government