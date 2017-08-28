Workshop on Good Manufacturing Practices

Issues surrounding food safety and quality as well as good hygiene practices were highlighted at a workshop illustrating the need for good manufacturing practices.

Production Manager of Vincy Fresh Ltd, Inga Abbott said the workshop was to share knowledge with key stakeholders on best practices in the food and manufacturing industry as well as provide greater opportunities for vincentians products to reach the international market

Also speaking at the workshop was chemical engineer and instructor at the Sena Institute in Colombia, Laura Caste Llanos who highlighted why good hygiene practices are of key importance to the food industry.

Meanwhile senior clerk at the Adult Continuing Education Unit Latoya Grant spoke on some of the courses already conducted and others in the pipeline.