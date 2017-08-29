Investigation Launched into the Death of Carlos Bibby

An investigation is being conducted here into the death of 65 year old trades man Carlos Bibby of Dasent Cottage, Old Monstrose

Bibby’s body was discovered on Saturday morning on the rocks at Castle Bay in the Edinboro area.

According to his brother Basil Williams, Bibby went fishing which was one of hobbies on Friday morning and did not return home.

A search was conducted on Friday evening into the night however there was no signs of him. The search party again went out on Saturday morning and discovered Bibby’s body on the rocks.

A post mortem examination is expected to be conducted on his body to ascertain the exact cause of death.