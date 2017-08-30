Camillo says He has No Problem with the Hitman

Member of parliament for East St. George Camillo Gonsalves is refraining from commenting on the issues surrounding Colin Graham who has been recently been selected to come up against him in the constituency for the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP)

When asked by our news team earlier today, as to his feeling about his “political opponent” — Gonsalves congratulated Graham however he made it clear that he would not be distracted by the buzz in the news, since this is not the time for political punches.

Gonsalves said everyone, even Graham will feel the baptism of politics, and that he believed that Graham’s heart is in the right place.