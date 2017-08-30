Shai Hope became the first batsman to score a century in both innings in a first clash match at Headingley as his fightback led West Indies to their first away test match win in England in 17 years.

Hope delightedly hit the winning runs as he carved out 118 as Windies won by 5 wickets recording 322 for 5 in 91.2 overs, he was ably supported by Kraigg Brathwaite who struck 95 and Jermaine Blackwood who chipped in with 41.

Earlier, England had made 258 in their first innings and then declared on 490 for 8 with Ben Stokes hitting 100.

West Indies then replied with 427 all out in their first innings with Shai Hope carving out his first test ton of 147 and Kraigg Brathwaite making 134.