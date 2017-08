Diana Caine, 23yrs, domestic of South Rivers, was arrested and charged with the murder of LJ Keran Leran Jack jr, 3yrs, of South Rivers, which occurred at South Rivers on 24/08/17.

Reports are that the toddler was found lying on the ground with an injury to his head.

The postmortem examination revealed that he died as a result of a blunt trauma to his head.

This brought the total number of homicides to twenty two (22).