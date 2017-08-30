T&T Parliamentary Minority Leader fails to complete daring Political Gesture

Parliamentary minority leader in Trinidad and Tobago Watson Duke has failed in his bid to swim all the way from Tobago to Trinidad by any means necessary.

Watson Duke along with other parliamentarians set about the dangerous action to protest the woes faced by tobagonians as well as the fiasco surrounding procurement of cargo vessel Ocean Flower 2.

An hour into the swim Duke was too tired and was forced to finish his journey by boat, but said despite this he believes that his protest action raised the level of discussion and awareness of the issues facing tobagonians