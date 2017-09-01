Bangladesh Historic Win

Bangladesh secured a 20 run win on Wednesday to secure their first ever test victory over Australia in Mirpur with Shakib Al Hasan claiming a match haul of 10 wickets.

Australia were well set for victory on day four of the first test after David Warner carved out 112 with his side chasing 265 for victory.

The aussies were on course at 158 for 3 but then lost their last seven wickets for 73 runs with Shakib claiming 5 for 85 in his 50th test appearance.

Bangladesh had gained test status in 2000 and are currently ninth in the ICC test rankings some five places below Australia.

Shakib Al Hasan is now the fourth bowler to take five wickets in an innings against every test nation.

Scores: Bangladesh 260 & 221 Tamim Iqbal 78, Nathan Lyon 6 for 82 and Australia: 217 & 244.