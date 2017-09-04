Campden Park Secondary Facing Issues with School Readiness

The Campden Park Secondary School seems to be having some problems which include leaking roofs, broken windows and mouldy ceilings, however according to the President of the SVG Teachers Union Oswald Robinson the problems at the school should have been brought to the attention of the teachers union earlier so that the issues could have been addressed.

Robinson said the union had no record of any report made noting that there is a structure in place to have such issues addressed.

Robinson added that though such issues should have been presented earlier, the union is interested in the health and safety of students.