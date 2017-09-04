Stephenson Calls for Vincentians to Work as one Against Domestic Violence

Calls have been made for vincentians to work as one to fight against the scourge of domestic violence.

This call was made in parliament earlier this week by Minister of National Mobilization, Social Development and Gender Affairs Frederick Stephenson, as he highlighted some of the measures implemented by the government to curb domestic violence.

Opposition senator Zita Barnwell shared her repulsion over domestic violence, which she described as a serious social issue. Barnwell also called on the government to intensify its efforts in combating this scourge.