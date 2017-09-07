Chris Gayle Leads Patriots to First Ever CPL Final

Chris Gayle led his side the St. Kitts Nevis Patriots to their first ever Caribbean Premier League (CPL) final berth with a 38 run win over Trinbago Knight Riders Tuesday night at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

A disciplined bowling effort by the Patriots was instrumental in their victory with left arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell snared 3 for 17 to lead the demise of the Trinbago team.

Knight Riders were in early trouble at 6 for 3 but were then given a brief glimmer of hope from the Bravo brothers with Darren smacking 29 from 33 deliveries and Dwayne tallied 24 from 13 balls as they were knocked over for 111 in 19.3 overs.

Earlier, the patriots compiled 149 for 7 from their allotted 20 overs with skipper Chris Gayle making 54 from 51 in a subdued batting effort with Brandon King assisting with 30.

Dwayne Bravo was the chief tormentor as he grabbed 4 for 38 and Ronsford Beaton who copped 2 for 22.

Take in the failed Trinbago run chase below.