Lawyer Kay Bacchus-Baptiste Elected as NDP West St. George Candidate

Lawyer Kay Bacchus-Baptiste was elected unopposed by the opposition New Democratic Party West St. George division, to represent the party in that constituency.

This comes following the resignation of Dr. Jules Ferdinand, who indicated to SVG-TV News recently that given his schedule as an educator serving in Trinidad and Tobago he would not be able to serve the party to the best of his abilities and prefer to step aside.

In an interview on Wednesday with SVG-TV News Bacchus-Baptiste said getting involved in active politics is part of her lifelong call to do more for the people of SVG.

Bacchus-Baptiste said her message is one of hope and to put an end to what she described as the ruling Unity Labour Party’s political tribalism.

The lawyer now turned politician said her campaign will be based on love.

As it relates to what she believes are the needs of the people of West St. George, Bacchus-Baptiste said that infrastructural development and employment are at the top of her list.