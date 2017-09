Three teenage girls were on Wednesday jointly charged with the murder of Simona Dasilva.

They are: Twanecia Ollivierre, 19yrs, unemployed of Chapmans, Alana Hudson, 19yrs, secretary of Campden Park and Taylor Mofford, 18yrs, unemployed of Belmont.

The accused females appeared at the Serious Offences Court on Wednesday and were remanded in custody until the next court hearing on December 7th 2017.