Caricom Ready to Assist in Post Irma Recovery Efforts

Chairman of the 15 member Caribbean Community (Caricom) and Prime Minister of Grenada Dr. Keith Mitchell says the regional body is ready to help in recovery efforts which are being coordinated by the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA).

In a statement on Thursday, Dr. Mitchell also expressed sorrow at the deaths caused by the powerful storm.

The Grenadian Prime Minister said he had been kept abreast of the situation through discussions with Caricom Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin Larocque and the Executive Director of CDEMA, Ronald Jackson.

He added that he has been in contact with leaders of most of the member states already affected by the hurricane, – Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda, Dr. Timothy Harris, – Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Chief Minister of Anguilla, Victor Banks.

The Red Cross said so far, 1.2 million people have been affected by Irma, however that number looks set to rise — and could reach as high as 26 million.