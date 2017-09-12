Lawyer Kay Bacchus-Baptiste Believes WhatsApp Conversation Leaker Should be Prosecuted

Lawyer Kay Bacchus-Baptiste believes that the person who leaked the WhatsApp conversation between members of the Police Welfare Association should be prosecuted.

On a recent edition of Magic 103.7s Sunday Brunch program in which issues of concern within the RSVG Police Force were discussed Bacchus-Baptiste said since the police force is a security oriented organization, leaks of information should not be taken lightly and called on the relevant authorities to bring the leaker to justice.

Another panelist on the program, President of the PSU Elroy Boucher who agreed with Bacchus and added that in his opinion the police high command merely used the opportunity to silence outspoken members of the force.