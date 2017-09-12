Mother Calls for Assistance in Finding Missing Daughter

A mother of Rillan Hill is making a heartfelt appeal to the public to assist her in locating her thirteen year old daughter Melissa Warren.

This appeal comes from Rosita John who told SVG-TV News on Monday that her daughter has been missing since the end of Carnival in July when she went to visit a friend in fair hall.

John explained that she is frustrated as she had made continuous visits to the police and other authorities to help locate her daughter without much luck.

John is appealing to the public to assist her in bringing home her daughter safely.