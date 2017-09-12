SV United Takes 2017 Hairoun Diamonds Football title

SV United have added yet another title to their growing list of achievements in local football as they clinched the 2017 Hairoun Diamonds Football title on Sunday.

The newly crowned champs inflicted a first defeat of the season on New Comers Caesar’s Real Estate defenders with a 4-3 penalty shootout win.

Both teams finished full time all square at 3-3 with Shorn Browne netted a first half brace for SV United with Kemron Osment netting the other. Providing the goals for defenders were Romario Dennie with a double and Ronaldo Edwards scoring once.

At the closing and prize giving ceremony, Kenyon Lynch of Caesar’s Real Estate Defenders grabbed the best goalkeeper accolade with teammate Romario Dennie copping the best striker title.

Brad Richards of Sparta FC took the best midfielder whilst Kendol Douglas of third place Youngsters FC was adjudged the tournament’s best defender.