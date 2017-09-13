Another Concert to be Held Here This Thursday to Raise Funds for Hurricane Ravaged Islands

Over 4-thousand EC dollars was raised by the Good Hearts Foundation, at a charity event, which was held at Heritage square last saturday, to help victims of Hurricane Irma.

A number of vincentians including Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves came out to support the event and donated, cash, food, clothing, water and other items to the cause.

One of the founding members, Rodney Small, said the one year old foundation which was established by a number of local artistes and business persons, after the north windward floods, aims to use their influence to give back to those in need.

Small said food, water and money are mainly in demand in the hurricane ravaged islands and that they will be hosting another event at the Old Treasury Building from 6pm this Thursday.

Government has already sent off cash, food items and other supplies to assist with the recovery efforts.