Men Encouraged to take their Health More Seriously

Men need to be more proactive in relation to their health.

This encouragement comes from Pauline Defreitas- Managing Director of Health Solutions Inc as she spoke on Boom FM’s OMG program on Wednesday on issues relating to prostate health and cancer.

Defreitas said regular prostate checks particularly for men over 50 is a must as early detection is a factor in one living a healthy life after developing the cancer.

Defreitas highlighted some symptoms which men should look out for as a possible sign of prostate cancer

The Health Solution Managing Director also encourages men to have one doctor look at their health care issues.